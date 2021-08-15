B. Riley Weighs in on City Office REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of City Office REIT in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CIO stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.66. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 113,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

