Bally’s Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of BALY opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.