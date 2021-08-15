Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

