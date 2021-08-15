Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 274,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 72,486 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 22.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at about $7,864,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

