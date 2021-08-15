Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $27.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.
Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.