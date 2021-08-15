Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,814.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 219,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 103.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCV traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,808. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04. Bancroft Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

