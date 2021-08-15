Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.18 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Banner by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

