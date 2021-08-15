Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

DTE stock opened at €18.55 ($21.83) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.82. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

