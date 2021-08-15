Barclays Begins Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.