Barclays Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $79.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $74.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 65.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $222,990,000 after buying an additional 455,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 152,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

