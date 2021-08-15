Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.62.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

