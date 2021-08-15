Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 561 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after buying an additional 154,768 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $238.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

