Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BLK stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $916.86. 292,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,555. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $922.34. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $880.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

