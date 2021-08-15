Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 73.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1,682.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 680,480 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 624,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8,653.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,664,000. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000.

XT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,348. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

