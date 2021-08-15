Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 70,433 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

