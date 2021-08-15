Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75.

