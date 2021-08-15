Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE KO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The company has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

