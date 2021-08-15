Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bath & Body Works stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

