Beacon Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Beacon Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will earn $12.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.61.

Get goeasy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$193.20.

TSE GSY opened at C$181.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. goeasy has a one year low of C$58.16 and a one year high of C$186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.43.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total transaction of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 6,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.50, for a total value of C$873,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,284,495.50. Insiders sold a total of 40,272 shares of company stock worth $5,964,137 over the last 90 days.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.