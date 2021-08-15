Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.89.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $246.79. 1,145,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

