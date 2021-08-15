Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 134.80 ($1.76). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 642,075 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £203.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.00%.

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.