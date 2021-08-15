Bella Protocol (BEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67.49 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004584 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $67.49 million and $21.58 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00864691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044590 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

