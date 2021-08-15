Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
BTEAF stock remained flat at $$16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.
Bénéteau Company Profile
Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.