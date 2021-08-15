Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in July

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BTEAF stock remained flat at $$16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25. Bénéteau has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Bénéteau Company Profile

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

