Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSY. Griffin Securities started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.39.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BSY opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,134,707 shares of company stock worth $67,269,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 41.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $4,628,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.