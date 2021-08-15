Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.63 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 2,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 944,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -47.67.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 372.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 316,083 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 14.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 136.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 297,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.