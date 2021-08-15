Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $40.04

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $38.60. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 24 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Research analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is presently 363.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% in the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at $11,325,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.