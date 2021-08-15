B&I Capital AG Sells 96,854 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

B&I Capital AG lessened its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,854 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up approximately 2.3% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.13% of American Campus Communities worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 300,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,896. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

