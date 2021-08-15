Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $98.61 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

