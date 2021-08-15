BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $4.92 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00010321 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $11,581.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001381 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $764.60 or 0.01603329 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

