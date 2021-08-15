Bintex Futures Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $119,607.56 and $142,573.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00153859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,853.82 or 1.00166676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00879376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.30 or 0.07167932 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

