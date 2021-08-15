BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.
Shares of BKYI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.01.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.
See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.