BIO-key International (BKYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of BKYI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57. BIO-key International has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

