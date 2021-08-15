BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $687.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,114,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 884,970 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 161,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,907,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after buying an additional 113,207 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

