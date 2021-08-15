BitZ Token Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (BZ)

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One BitZ Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitZ Token has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. BitZ Token has a total market cap of $23.10 million and $3.21 million worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

About BitZ Token

BZ is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitZ Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitZ Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitZ Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

