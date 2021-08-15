Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $174.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

