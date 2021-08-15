Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $27.75 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 10.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $242.30 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $243.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.95.

