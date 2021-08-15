Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,244,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

