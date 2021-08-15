Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

NYSE BKI opened at $76.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

