BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%.

BKCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

