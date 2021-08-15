Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Shares of BLNK opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 3.85. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.