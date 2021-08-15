Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,700 shares, a growth of 504.8% from the July 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

BOAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 524,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

