BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 198,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 23.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 126,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $283,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.