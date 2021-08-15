BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 184,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88.

