BMO Capital Markets Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$102.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to C$102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Linamar alerts:

TSE:LNR opened at C$73.08 on Thursday. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 5.23%.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.