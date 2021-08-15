BMO Capital Markets Raises Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.