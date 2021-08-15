Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $115.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $122.78 on Friday. Park National has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,812,000 after buying an additional 98,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park National by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National during the 1st quarter worth $4,240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park National by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,679,000 after buying an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Park National by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.