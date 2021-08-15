Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 4,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

