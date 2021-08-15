Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,585 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 16.7% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 52.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 13.6% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in TPI Composites by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 298,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after buying an additional 66,611 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 3.9% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In other TPI Composites news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,849 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

TPIC opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.