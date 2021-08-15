Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

