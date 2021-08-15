Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $254,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $8,954,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower stock opened at $282.92 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.