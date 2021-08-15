Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 1,950 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM opened at $181.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.32. The company has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

