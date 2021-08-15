Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

